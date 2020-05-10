News More News
A Free Look at Iowa's Top 225 High School Basketball Players in 2021

Luke Feddersen • IowaPreps
Publisher
@iowapreps

Who are the top in-state basketball players within the Class of 2021? Iowa Preps answers that question now!

The list below includes 215 of our top 225 basketball players within this class. The athletes below are in alphabetical order. Subscribe today to see where they are rated now!

Adam Mcilrath Roland-Story WF 6-3

Aidan Nelson West Central, Maynard PF 5-10

AJ Wegener Dike-New Hartford PG 5-10

AJ Wilkins Grinnell WG 5-10

Aldane Barrett Davenport, West C 6-7

Alec Dreckman LeMars PG 6-0

Alex Godfredson Rock Valley WF 6-3

Alex Koppes Springville WG 5-9

Amar Kulijuhovic Waterloo, West WF 6-3

Andrew Formanek Clear Lake C 6-6

Angelo Winkel Bishop Garrigan PF 6-8

Anthony Potratz Keokuk WF 6-4

Ashton Cook Regina, Iowa City PF 6-4

Austin Bienemann Nashua-Plainfield WF 6-0

Avery Bryant GMG C 6-3

Basil Aldoss Iowa City Liberty WF 6-1

Beau Butler South Hardin C 6-2

Ben Cusick Solon PF 6-3

Ben Dunlap Emmetsburg C 6-3

Ben Loverude Des Moines Christian WG 6-5

Blake Chance Albia PG 6-4

Bo Clausen Ridge View WG 6-3

Boone Bain Southeast Polk WF 6-3

Braden Miller Bondurant-Farrar WG 6-0

Brady Buchmeyer Calamus-Wheatland PG 6-0

Brady Kauzlarich Centerville WG 5-10

Brady Millikin Pekin PG 5-10

Brance Baker Creston WG 5-10

Brandon Leber Forest City WG 6-1

Brennan Holder South Central Calhoun WF 5-11

Brent Scott Spirit Lake PG 6-0

Brevin Wilson Mount Pleasant WF 6-4

Brigham Daniel Glidden-Ralston WG 5-11

Bronson Sargent Central Lee WF 6-1

Bryce Phelps Denver PG 6-0

Bubba Sohn Harris-Lake Park PG 5-10

Cade Pepper MMCRU PF 6-2

Caden Rehmeier Indianola C 6-5

Caden Thomas Wapello PF 6-5

Cael Kralik Creston WF 6-1

Caiden Atienza Maquoketa PF 6-4

Cale Leever Ankeny Christian PG 5-9

Caleb Bacon Lake Mills WF 6-3

Caleb Burks Waverly-Shell Rock C 6-6

Caleb Schlaak Cedar Rapids, Kennedy WF 6-7

Camden Schroeder East Sac County PF 6-5

Cameron Pierson Siouxland Christian PF 6-6

Carson Brown Moravia WF 6-0

Carson Elbert Martensdale-St Marys WG 6-3

Carson Michels Marquette Catholic PG 6-0

Carson Shive Solon WF 6-0

Carson Sprouse Keota WF 5-10

Carter Brouwer Sibley-Ocheyedan PG 6-1

Carter Henry Crestwood PF 6-2

Cayson Barnes West Hancock WG 6-1

Charles Robinson Decorah WG 6-2

Chase Bartlett Southeast Polk WG 6-2

Chase Courbat Cedar Falls C 6-9

Chase Mason Eagle Grove PF 6-2

Christian Davidson Fort Dodge WG 5-11

Christian Gaytan Clarion-Goldfield-Dows WF 6-0

Christian Withrow Clear Creek-Amana PF 6-0

CJ Rickels Vinton-Shellsburg PG 6-2

Colby Burg Creston PG 5-10

Cole Watts Montezuma WG 5-11

Collin Wiltgen South Winneshiek WG 6-3

Colten Sherwood West Burlington WF 5-8

Conner Piehl Tripoli PG 5-11

Connor Drew Ballard C 6-6

Cooper Dejean OA-BCIG WG 6-0

Creed Welch Waukon PG 6-3

Creighton Moricsh Spirit Lake WF 6-3

Dalton Dubois Siouxland Christian WG 6-0

Dalton Stubbe Clarke, Osceola PF 6-2

Dane Fuller Dike-New Hartford WG 5-10

Dante Dolash South Hardin PF 6-3

Darian Johnson West Burlington PG 5-10

DaShawn Linnen Lake Mills WG 5-10

David Bluder Solon WG 6-3

Dayson Clayton Fort Dodge PG 6-0

Deavin Hilson Des Moines North PG 6-0

Diondre Taylor Des Moines, North WG 5-10

Dominick Jones Waterloo Christian School WG 6-1

Dominyk Price North Iowa PG 5-11

Drew Dykstra Urbandale WG 5-10

Drew Runner East Marshall PF 6-3

Dylan Johnson Western Dubuque PF 6-5

Eli Hibma Sioux Center WF 6-3

Eli Ours Hillcrest Academy PG 5-9

Emarion Ellis Davenport, Central PG 6-2

Ethan Alfers Tri-Center WG 6-4

Ethan O'Donnell Iowa City Liberty WF 6-4

Ethan O'Neill Waukon WF 6-1

Ethan Trimpe Mid-Prairie WG 6-0

Gage Franck Marion WG 6-0

Gage Walshire North Cedar PG 6-0

Garrett Baumhover Western Dubuque WF 6-0

Garrett Trapp River Valley PG 5-10

Garrison Tripp South Hardin PG 5-11

Gavin Reineke Boyer Valley WF 6-2

Grant Nelson Pella WG 6-0

Isaac Besh Denver WG 5-7

Isaiah Seay Keokuk PG 5-10

Iziek Soper Midland WG 6-2

Jacob Herold South Winneshiek PG 6-0

Jacob King Oelwein PG 5-11

Jacob Papesh Gilbert WF 6-4

Jacob Townsend Pleasant Valley WF 6-3

Jakari Bradley Des Moines Roosevelt WG 6-1

Jake Layman Sergeant Bluff-Luton WF 6-7

Jake Nichols Colfax-Mingo WF 6-2

Jakob Washington West Fork WF 6-2

Jamari Smith Dubuque, Hempstead WF 6-4

James Glenn Southeast Polk PG 5-10

Jamuo Gatwech Storm Lake PG 5-11

Jaron Crews Ankeny Centennial PG 6-2

Jayden Houston Davenport, North WG 6-1

Jaylon Moses Xavier, Cedar Rapids C 6-8

Jeff Bowie West Branch C 6-4

JJ Ritter Charles City PG 5-11

Joe Hammer Ottumwa PG 6-0

Joe Knutson Cedar Falls PF 6-7

John Miller Davenport, Central WG 5-10

Jordan Lawrence Camanche PG 5-10

Jordan Severs Hampton-Dumont-CAL PF 6-2

Josh Dieckman Muscatine PF 6-6

Josh Haan Aplington-Parkersburg C 6-6

Justin Recker Monticello WF 6-3

Kaden Schnede Calamus-Wheatland C 6-2

Kael Unruh North Cedar PG 5-10

Kaleb Ackerman Sheldon WG 5-10

Kaleb Cornilsen Easton Valley C 6-5

Karson Sharar Iowa Falls-Alden PG 6-1

Kayden Ames West Fork WF 6-0

Keaton Kutcher Mount Vernon PG 6-0

Kelby Telander Iowa City Liberty WF 6-3

Kendrick Watkins-Hogue Dubuque Senior WF 6-0

Kevin Meyers Garner Hayfield Ventura WG 6-3

Keyshaun Brooks Ames WG 6-0

Kieren Nichols Knoxville PG 6-0

Kobe Johnson Red Oak WG 6-1

Kody VanEngelenburg Sumner-Fredericksburg WF 6-3

Kole Johnson North Fayette Valley WG 6-1

Kyle Kelley West Delaware PG 6-3

Kyler Matthias Denver WF 6-1

Kyler Wallace Prince of Peace WF 6-3

Landon Eiland North Scott WF 6-4

Landon Wolf Cedar Falls WF 6-5

Leyton Nelson Tri-Center, Neola WF 6-2

Logan Bowie East Marshall WF 5-10

Luke DeMeulenaere Belle Plaine WF 6-1

Luke Hammen Keota WF 6-0

Luke Lambert Monticello PG 6-2

Luke Rankin Dallas Center-Grimes PG 5-8

Malichai Williams Southeast Polk PF 6-5

Malik Allen Des Moines, North WG 5-10

Marcus Kelderman Boyden-Hull PG 5-11

Marcus Morgan Iowa City, West WG 6-2

Mark Eddie Storm Lake WG 6-0

Marvion Jackson West Burlington C 6-5

Mason Lobeck Madrid C 6-3

Mason Merfeld Southeast Warren PG 6-0

Mason White Beckman Catholic PG 6-0

Mateo Martinez Clarion-Goldfield-Dows PG 5-10

Matt Riedl Dowling Catholic WG 6-2

Max Roquet Johnston WF 6-5

Michael Duax Dubuque, Hempstead PG 6-5

Nathan Mueller ADM PG 5-7

Noah Miller Forest City WF 5-10

Noah Yahn Muscatine PG 6-2

Noah Zmolek Davis County PF 6-3

Owen Coffman Grinnell C 6-8

Owen Thomas Aplington-Parkersburg WF 6-4

Parker Rochford Edgewood-Colesburg WG 5-11

Payton Sandfort Waukee WG 6-6

Payton Weehler Mount Ayr WF 6-0

Quincy Underwood Cedar Rapids Washington WG 6-3

Quincy Wiseman Davenport North WF 6-2

Ramir Scott Waterloo, East WG 5-9

Reed Stallman Alburnett WF 6-3

Reid Grant Johnston WG 6-3

Reid Wiley Crestwood WF 6-3

Rhett Smith Wapello WF 6-3

Ryan Blum Glenwood WF 6-3

Ryan Riggs Dowling Catholic C 6-7

Sam Fischer Humboldt PF 6-2

Sam Rallis St. Albert, Council Bluffs WG 6-1

Sam Skaar Roland-Story WF 6-5

Shane Neighbor Alburnett PF 6-2

Simon Palmer West Branch WF 6-4

Skyler Handlos Atlantic PG 6-2

Spencer Hixson Knoxville WF 6-5

Spencer Mackey LeMars WG 6-0

Steven Krpan Melcher-Dallas WG 6-2

Tanner Henningsen Gilbert WG 6-1

Tate Stine-Smith ADM, Adel WG 6-0

Taurice Grant Meskwaki Settlement PG 6-0

Tavis Eklund Webster City WG 6-3

Toby Bower Nodaway Valley WG 6-0

Tony Terrones Gilbert PG 5-8

Trae Swartz Ottumwa PF 6-4

Trashaun Willis Washington WF 6-4

Tre Melby Logan-Magnolia C 6-7

Trey Baker Martensdale-St Marys WF 6-3

Trey Englemann Alta-Aurelia PG 6-0

Trey Oehlertz Pocahontas Area WG 5-11

Trey Shearer Montezuma PG 5-10

Tucker DeVries Waukee WG 6-5

Ty Walker Des Moines, Roosevelt WG 5-10

Tye Sudbeck Sheldon PG 5-11

Tyler Olson Webster City WF 6-0

Tyler Towne River Valley PF 6-4

Umar Bulis Clarke WF 6-2

Victor Balderas Meskwaki Settlement WF 6-2

Wil Jones Southeast Polk WF 6-2

