IowaPreps - A Free Look at Iowa's Top 250 High School Basketball Players in 2021

The list below includes 240 of our top 250 basketball players in the Class of 2021. The athletes below are in alphabetical order.

AJ Wegener Dike-New Hartford PG 5--10

AJ Wilkins Grinnell WG 5--10

Aldane Barrett Davenport West C 6--7

Alec Dreckman LeMars PG 6--0

Alex Koppes Springville WG 5--9

Alex Thomas Dallas Center-Grimes C 6--5

Amar Kuljuhovic Waterloo, West WF 6--3

Andrew Formanek Clear Lake C 6--6

Andrew Mitchell PCM WG 6--1

Angelo Winkel Bishop Garrigan PF 6--9

Anthony Kooiker Trinity Christian WF 5--10

Anthony Potratz Keokuk WF 6--4

Ashton Cook Regina, Iowa City PF 6--4

Austin Bienemann Nashua-Plainfield WF 6--0

Avery Bryant GMG C 6--3

Beau Blackmore Ridge View WF 6--3

Ben Cusick Solon PF 6--3

Ben Dunlap Emmetsburg C 6--3

Ben Loverude Des Moines Christian WG 6--5

Bentor Neyail Ankeny WG 6--6

Blaine Dietschy Westwood PF 6--4

Blake Chance Albia PG 6--4

Bo Clausen Ridge View WG 6--3

Boone Bain Southeast Polk WF 6--3

Brady Buchmeyer Calamus-Wheatland PG 6--0

Brady Kauzlarich Centerville WG 5--10

Brady Millikin Pekin PG 5--10

Braiden Heiden Denison-Schleswig WF 6--3

Brance Baker Creston WF 5--10

Brandon Leber Forest City WG 6--1

Brayden Evertsen West Marshall PF 6--1

Brayden Sobaski Pekin WF 6--4

Brennan Holder South Central Calhoun WF 5--11

Brevin Wilson Mount Pleasant WF 6--4

Brock Long Pekin WG 6--1

Brogan Allensworth Riverside WG 6--3

Bryce Phelps Denver PG 6--0

Bubba Sohn Harris-Lake Park PG 5--10

Byron Benton Iowa City High PG 6--0

Cade Pepper MMCRU WG 6--2

Cade Rohwer Alta-Aurelia WF 6--3

Caden Rehmeier Indianola C 6--5

Caden Thomas Wapello PF 6--5

Cael Kralik Creston WF 6--1

Caiden Atienza Maquoketa PF 6--4

Caleb Bacon Lake Mills WF 6--3

Caleb Burks Waverly-Shell Rock C 6--6

Caleb Schlaak Cedar Rapids, Kennedy WF 6--7

Camden Schroeder East Sac County PF 6--5

Cameron Pierson Siouxland Christian PF 6--6

Cane Schmitt Woodbury Central PF 6--4

Carson Brown Moravia WF 6--1

Carson Elbert Martensdale-St Marys WG 6--3

Carson Michels Marquette Catholic PG 6--0

Carson Sprouse Keota WF 5--10

Carter Brouwer Sibley-Ocheyedan PG 6--1

Carter Henry Crestwood WF 6--2

Carter Hewitt South Hamilton WG 6--6

Carter Janssen Cedar Falls WF 6--6

Carter Swope Hudson PF 6--4

Cayden Fuson Madrid C 6--5

Charles Robinson Decorah WG 6--2

Chase Bartlett Southeast Polk WG 6--2

Chase Courbat Cedar Falls C 6--10

Christian Tidiane Council Bluffs Lincoln WF 6--4

Christian Withrow Clear Creek-Amana WF 6--2

CJ Rickels Vinton-Shellsburg PG 6--2

Colby Burg Creston PG 5--10

Cole Watts Montezuma WG 5--11

Colin McAleer Ankeny Centennial WF 6--3

Collin Wiltgen South Winneshiek WG 6--3

Colton Siefkas Murray WG 6--1

Conner Piehl Tripoli PG 5--11

Connor Drew Ballard C 6--6

Connor McKee CAM WF 6--1

Cooper Dejean OA-BCIG WG 6--0

Cooper Langfelt Fremont-Mills PF 6--3

Creed Welch Waukon PG 6--3

Creighton Morisch Spirit Lake WF 6--7

Dalton Dubois Siouxland Christian WG 6--1

Dane Fuller Dike-New Hartford PG 5--10

Dante Dolash South Hardin PF 6--3

Dasean Mingo Prince of Peace PG 6--0

DaShawn Linnen Lake Mills WG 5--10

David Bluder Solon WG 6--3

Dayne Hodge Assumption WF 5--11

Diondre Taylor Des Moines, North PG 5--10

Dominyk Price North Iowa PG 5--11

Drew Runner East Marshall PF 6--3

Dylan Johnson Western Dubuque PF 6--5

Easton Johnson Gilbert PF 6--4

Eli Hibma Sioux Center WF 6--3

Eli Kading ACGC WG 6--2

Eli Keahna South Tama C 6--8

Eli Ours Hillcrest Academy PG 5--9

Emarion Ellis Davenport Assumption PG 6--5

Eric Bobinet Osage PG 6--2

Ethan Alfers Tri-Center WG 6--4

Ethan O'Donnell Iowa City Liberty WF 6--4

Ethan Rollinger Vinton-Shellsburg PF 6--2

Gabe Peterson Madrid C 6--6

Gage Franck Marion WG 6--0

Garrett Baumhover Western Dubuque PG 6--0

Garrett Trapp River Valley PG 5--10

Gavin Reineke Boyer Valley WF 6--2

Grant DeKruyf Urbandale WF 6--3

Grant Hall HLV WF 6--1

Grant Nelson Pella WG 6--0

Grant Stolka North Fayette Valley C 6--5

Grant Veenstra Des Moines Christian WF 6--2

Hayden Hutcheson Garner Hayfield Ventura C 6--5

Henry Bloom Central DeWitt PG 6--1

Hunter Caves Alburnett WG 6--2

Isaac Besh Denver WG 5--7

Jack Franey Martensdale-St Marys PG 5--8

Jacob Herold South Winneshiek PG 6--0

Jacob King Oelwein PG 5--11

Jacob Papesh Gilbert WF 6--4

Jacob Townsend Pleasant Valley WF 6--3

Jakari Bradley Des Moines Roosevelt WF 6--1

Jake Layman Sergeant Bluff-Luton WF 6--7

Jake Nichols Colfax-Mingo WF 6--2

Jamari Smith Dubuque Hempstead WF 6--4

James Glenn Southeast Polk PG 5--10

Jaron Crews Ankeny Centennial PG 6--2

Jayden Houston Davenport, North PG 6--1

Jayden Meeker Mount Vernon WG 5--11

Jeff Bowie West Branch C 6--4

Jim Bonifas Dubuque Senior C 6--5

JJ Ritter Charles City PG 5--11

Joe Knutson Cedar Falls PF 6--7

John Miller Davenport West WG 5--10

Jordan Lawrence Camanche PG 5--10

Jordan Severs Hampton-Dumont-CAL PF 6--2

Josh Dieckman Muscatine PF 6--6

Josh Haan Aplington-Parkersburg C 6--6

Josh Smith Burlington Notre Dame WF 6--0

Josh Warner Pella PG 6--1

Judd Swanton Northeast PF 6--1

Justice Jones Rockford PG 5--9

Justin Recker Monticello WF 6--3

Kaden Schnede Calamus-Wheatland C 6--2

Kaleb Cornilsen Easton Valley C 6--5

Karson Sharar Iowa Falls-Alden PG 6--1

Kayden Ames West Fork WF 6--0

Keaton Kutcher Mount Vernon PG 6--0

Kelby Telander Iowa City Liberty WF 6--3

Kendrick Watkins-Hogue Dubuque Senior WF 6--0

Kevin Meyers Garner Hayfield Ventura WG 6--3

Keyshaun Brooks Ames WG 6--0

Kieren Nichols Knoxville PG 6--0

Kobe Risse Wapsie Valley PG 6--0

Kole Johnson North Fayette Valley PG 6--1

Kyle Kelley West Delaware PG 6--3

Kyle Schaaf Bishop Garrigan WF 6--5

Kyler Matthias Denver WF 6--1

Landen Sullivan Dike-New Hartford WG 5--10

Landon Eiland North Scott WF 6--5

Landon Wolf Cedar Falls WF 6--5

Lane VanderLinden Melcher-Dallas WG 5--11

Layne Pryor Woodbine WF 6--4

Leyton Nelson Tri-Center, Neola WF 6--2

Logan Bowie East Marshall WF 5--10

Luke DeMeulenaere Belle Plaine WF 6--1

Luke Hammen Keota WF 6--0

Luke Lambert Monticello PG 6--2

Luke Rankin Dallas Center-Grimes PG 5--10

Luke Vanderham Pocahontas Area WG 5--10

Majok Majouk Sergeant Bluff-Luton WF 6--7

Malichai Williams Southeast Polk PF 6--5

Malik Allen Waukee PG 5--10

Manny Austin Des Moines Hoover WG 6--1

Marcus Kelderman Boyden-Hull PG 5--11

Marvion Jackson West Burlington C 6--5

Mason Markley Collins-Maxwell WG 5--11

Mason Murphy Ballard PG 5--9

Mason White Beckman Catholic PG 6--0

Matt Riedl Dowling Catholic PG 6--2

Max Roquet Johnston WF 6--5

Michael Alexander Burlington PG 5--6

Michael Duax Dubuque, Hempstead PG 6--5

Michael Erlmeier Harlan WG 5--11

Michael Shull Clarinda WF 6--0

Mike Potter Clear Creek-Amana PG 6--1

Nathan Donovan Wahlert Catholic PG 6--0

Noah James Treynor WG 6--4

Noah Miller Forest City WF 5--10

Noah Sandbothe Council Bluffs Lincoln PF 6--6

Noah Yahn Muscatine PG 6--2

Noah Zmolek Davis County PF 6--3

Owen Coffman Grinnell C 6--8

Owen Thomas Aplington-Parkersburg WF 6--4

Parker Rochford Edgewood-Colesburg WG 5--11

Payton Sandfort Waukee WG 6--7

Payton Weehler Mount Ayr WF 6--3

Quincy Underwood Cedar Rapids Washington WG 6--3

Quincy Wiseman Davenport North WF 6--2

Ramir Scott Waterloo, East WG 5--9

Reid Grant Johnston WG 6--3

Reid Wiley Crestwood WF 6--3

Ryan Blum Glenwood WF 6--3

Ryan Krpan Melcher-Dallas WF 6--3

Ryan Riggs Dowling Catholic C 6--7

Sam Fischer Humboldt PF 6--2

Sam Rallis St. Albert, Council Bluffs WG 6--1

Sam Skaar Roland-Story WF 6--5

Shane Neighbor Alburnett PF 6--2

Sid Schaaf Treynor WG 6--0

Simon Palmer West Branch WF 6--4

Skyler Handlos Atlantic PG 6--2

Spencer Hixson Knoxville WF 6--5

Spencer Mackey LeMars WG 6--0

Tanner Henningsen Gilbert WG 6--1

Tate Stine-Smith ADM, Adel WG 6--0

Taurice Grant Meskwaki Settlement PG 6--0

Tavis Eklund Webster City WG 6--3

Tharon Locure Des Moines North PG 6--0

Tim Zimmerman Treynor PG 6--3

TJ Harkins Earlham WG 6--2

Toby Bower Nodaway Valley WG 6--0

Tory Feldman Carroll WF 6--2

Trae Swartz Ottumwa PF 6--4

Trashaun Willis Washington WF 6--4

Tre Melby Logan-Magnolia C 6--7

Trey Baker Martensdale-St Marys WF 6--3

Trey Engelmann Alta-Aurelia PG 6--0

Trey Oehlertz Pocahontas Area WG 5--11

Trey Shearer Montezuma PG 5--10

Tucker DeVries Waukee WF 6--6

Tucker Tepoel Southwest Valley C 6--5

Ty Walker Valley PG 5--11

Tye Sudbeck Sheldon PG 5--11

Tyler Olson Webster City WF 6--0

Tyler Schuster Dubuque Senior WF 6--2

Tyson Boer Western Christian WF 6--5

Vasin Thurman Holy Trinity Catholic WF 6--4

Will Jensen Okoboji WG 6--1

Wyatt Heston Waukee C 6--7

Zach Schimmer Ar-We-Va PG 6--3

Zayne Feller Camanche PF 6--4

