News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-28 06:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Iowa High School Girl's Basketball: Top Centers in 2024

Luke Feddersen • IowaPreps
Publisher
@iowapreps

Who are the top in-state girls' basketball players within the Class of 2024? Iowa Preps answers that question now!

SUBSCRIBERS: Click Here For More Now!

----------------

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?

Top Players by Position (2023)

Point Guards

Wing Guards

Combo Guards

Wing Forwards

Power Forwards

Centers

Athletes

Database

Top Players by Position (2024)

Point Guards

Wing Guards

Combo Guards

Wing Forwards

Power Forwards

Centers

Athletes

Database

Top Players by Position (2025)

Point Guards

Wing Guards

Combo Guards

Wing Forwards

Power Forwards

Centers

Athletes

Database

2022-2023 Conference Player Rankings

Western Iowa

Western Valley

Tri-Rivers West

Twin Lakes

Upper Iowa

WaMac East

WaMac West

War Eagle

West Central

South Central

South Iowa Cedar East

South Iowa Cedar West

Southeast

Top of Iowa East

Top of Iowa West

Tri-Rivers East

Raccoon River

River Valley North

River Valley South

Rolling Valley

SEISC North

SEISC South

Siouxland

MRC

North Central

North Iowa Cedar Central

North Iowa Cedar East

North Iowa Cedar West

Northeast Iowa

Pride of Iowa

Iowa Star North

Iowa Star South

Lakes

Little Hawkeye

MAC

MVC Mississippi

MVC Valley

Bluegrass

CIML Central

CIML Iowa

CIML Metro

Corner

Hawkeye Ten

Heart of Iowa

Top Players by Position (2024)

Point Guards

Wing Guards

Combo Guards

Wing Forwards

Power Forwards

Centers

Athletes

Database

2021-2022 MVPs by Conference

Western Iowa

Western Valley

Tri-Rivers West

Twin Lakes

Upper Iowa

WaMac East

WaMac West

War Eagle

West Central

South Central

South Iowa Cedar East

South Iowa Cedar West

Southeast

Top of Iowa East

Top of Iowa West

Tri-Rivers East

Raccoon River

River Valley North

River Valley South

Rolling Valley

SEISC North

SEISC South

Siouxland

MRC

North Central

North Iowa Cedar Central

North Iowa Cedar East

North Iowa Cedar West

Northeast Iowa

Pride of Iowa

Bluegrass

CIML Central

CIML Iowa

CIML Metro

Corner

Hawkeye Ten

Heart of Iowa

Iowa Star North

Iowa Star South

Lakes

Little Hawkeye

MAC

MVC Mississippi

MVC Valley

Top Players by Position (2022)

Point Guards

Wing Guards

Wing Forwards

Power Forwards

Centers

Athletes

Database

2021-2022 Stock Risers

Class of 2022

Class of 2023

Class of 2024

Class of 2025

2021-2022 Conference Previews

Western Iowa

Western Valley

WaMac West

War Eagle

West Central

Twin Lakes

Upper Iowa

WaMac East

Top of Iowa West

Tri-Rivers East

Tri-Rivers West

South Iowa Cedar East

South Iowa Cedar West

Southeast

Top of Iowa East

SEISC South

Siouxland

South Central

River Valley North

River Valley South

Rolling Valley

SEISC North

Northeast Iowa

Pride of Iowa

Raccoon River

MRC

North Central

NICL East

NICL West

MAC

MVC Mississippi

MVC Valley

Iowa Star North

Iowa Star South

Lakes

Little Hawkeye

Corner

Hawkeye Ten

Heart of Iowa

Bluegrass

CIML Central

CIML Iowa

CIML Metro

Most Recruited Players in '23

Players 1-5

Players 6-10

Players 11-15

Players 16-20

Players 21-25

Players 26-30

Players 31-35

Top 10 Candidates in 2024

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6

Part 7

Basketball Player Rankings

Top 250 Players in 2022

Top 225 Players in 2023

Top 100 Players in 2024

Top Players by Position (2022)

Point Guards

Wing Guards

Wing Forwards

Power Forwards

Centers

Database

2021-2022 Conference Player Ranking

Upper Iowa

WaMac East

WaMac West

War Eagle

West Central

Western Iowa

Western Valley

Top of Iowa East

Top of Iowa West

Tri-Rivers East

Tri-Rivers West

Twin Lakes

Southeast

SEISC North

SEISC South

Siouxland

South Central

South Iowa Cedar East

South Iowa Cedar West

Pride of Iowa

Raccoon River

River Valley North

River Valley South

Rolling Valley

MVC Mississippi

MVC Valley

MRC

North Central

North Iowa Cedar East

North Iowa Cedar West

Northeast Iowa

Heart of Iowa

Iowa Star North

Iowa Star South

Lakes

Little Hawkeye

MAC

Bluegrass

CIML Central

CIML Iowa

CIML Metro

Corner

Hawkeye Ten

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}