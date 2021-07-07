Iowa's Top 225 Basketball Players in 2023 (36-40)

Who are the top in-state basketball players within the Class of 2023? Iowa Preps answers that question now!

Release Dates:

Rankings 46-50 - 7/5

Rankings 41-45 - 7/6

Rankings 36-40 - 7/7

Rankings 31-35 - 7/8

Rankings 26-30 - 7/9

Rankings 21-25 - 7/10

Rankings 16-20 - 7/11

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

---------------



