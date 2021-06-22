Iowa's Top 300 Football Players in 2022 (176-180)

Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2022? Iowa Preps answers that question now!

Release Dates:

Rankings 181-185 - 6/21

Rankings 176-180 - 6/22

Rankings 171-175 - 6/23

Rankings 166-170 - 6/24

Rankings 161-165 - 6/25

Rankings 156-160 - 6/26

Rankings 151-155 - 6/27

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

------------------