IowaPreps - Top Boys' Basketball Performers - 12/11

What individual performers dominated last night on the hardwood? Iowa Preps dives in and answers that now!

Players Included/Stats

Caleb Schlaak, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 30 points and 18 rebounds

(Click here to see the full top performer list now)

Spencer Mackey, LeMars 20 points

(Click here to see the full top performer list now)

Karl Miller, Pella 21 points

Subscribers: Click here to our entire top performer list from last night now!

---------------------