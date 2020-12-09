IowaPreps - Top Boys' Basketball Performers - 12/8

What individual performers dominated last night on the hardwood? Iowa Preps dives in and answers that now!

Players Included/Stats

Austin Bienemann, Nashua-Plainfield 24 points and hit 1,000 career points

Sam Skaar, Roland-Story 21 points

